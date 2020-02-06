Lassa fever kills 1, 2 confirmed positive in Katsina

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

The Katsina State Primary Healthcare Development Agency has confirmed the death of a 26-year-old pregnant woman who tested positive to Lassa fever in the state.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr. Shamsudeen Yahaya, disclosed this at a news conference in Katsina, adding that the patient died on Sunday night at about 10 pm at the General Hospital Kankia.

He said the state recorded a total of seven suspected cases, out of which four were negative and two were confirmed positive.

He said: “We have collected seven samples of suspected cases of Lassa fever, and out of the samples that we have collected, four are negative, while two were positive, one died on Sunday night and the other one is responding to treatment.

“The victim that died was three month pregnant. She was admitted on the 20th January, 2020. And the other one is still alive and she is responding to treatment at General hospital Kankia. We have made plans to move her to isolation centre here in Katsina”.

According to him, “The victims traveled to Bauchi State for a social event. They were four in number, the two ladies among them fell sick and they were taken to General hospital Kusada but later they were referred to Kankia General Hospital”.

He, however, said that the epidemiology unit was monitoring the situation closely, and all health facilities are on alert for prompt referral of suspected cases and treatment.

The executive secretary said the state government had supplied infectious diseases control centre with the necessary medications and health personnel were ready to manage any cases that may arise.