Lassa fever: FCTA takes awareness campaign to Area Councils

Share This





















By Miriam Humbe

The Department of Information and Communication of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, (FCTA), embarked on a sensitization awareness campaign to stop open defecation and kick out Lassa fever in the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT).

The team took the awareness campaign to the office of the Chairman, Kuje Area Council, Abdullahi Sabo and the palace of the Chief of Kuje who summoned heads of households, expected to spearhead the campaigns in their various environments.

The Chairman, Abdullahi Sabo said he was hopeful that the campaign would ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for the FCT, thereby restore Abuja to its past glory.

Sabo however decried the spate of crime, particularly kidnapping in the Area Council, saying that even with the anticipated rainy season ushering in a new farming season, his people are now afraid to go to the farms because of dare-devil kidnappers.

On his part, the Chief urged his subjects to embrace cleanliness as “No sickness is as bad as an unclean environment”.

Represented by Hajiya Hauwa Suleiman,

Dr Josephine Okechukwu, the Director of the Public Health Department, Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS), had told the leaders to join hands with her team.

“Please help us educate the communities on Lassa fever, Coronavirus, open defecation, especially as the rains are about to come in, wash it inside the wells leading to cholera.

“Educate your communities to open their windows for ventilation to prevent an outbreak of meningitis”, she said.