Landmarks as power relocates temporarily to Daura

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to celebrate Sallah in his Daura hometown in Katsina state, the usual hustle and bustle within the seat of power took an unusual flight. Since last week Friday when he left Aso Rock for Katsina, human traffic to the seat of power dwindled and Daura becomes the new political Mecca.

The unusual lull in the Villa becomes noticeable as one approaches the Pilot Gate where one notices unusual calmness as those state-of-art cars conveying VIPs visiting the seat of power are conspicuously absent. The ever swinging barrier remotely operated by the security operatives also have some respite.

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who usually holds forte whenever the President leaves the seat of power was equally out of Abuja in Ogun state on official assignment. His wing of the Villa was equally bereft of activities.

Since last Friday when the ‘Baba’ of the Villa moved to Daura, the atmosphere in the palace has remained calm. Aso Rock’s loss is Daura’s gain. Activities shifted to the rusty but fortunate village that produced the number one citizen of Nigeria. Ground-shaking decisions that reshaped the destiny of the country were taken in Daura which played host to the ‘son-of-the-soil’ for just few days.

Mighty men of power, locally and internationally, found their ways to Daura which became the temporal seat of power. The economy of the sleepy town received unprecedented boost for the period the Big Masquerade and his men were in town. For those nine days that the President stayed back home, his people enjoyed unmitigated privileges.

It was even reported that they enjoyed uninterrupted power supply! Good for Daura people.

During the Eid-el-Kabir, Daura became the envy of its neighbors as it played host to an international power figure. Professor Alfa Conde, the President of Republic of Guinea, was in town to celebrate with President Buhari. Then Daura had the honour of hosting two powerful men in Africa.

Shortly after, governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were to visit the President in his hometown. Suddenly, Daura shot into limelight and became the cynosure of all eyes. People who hitherto may not have had any reason to visit the agrarian community can now navigate the city without hassles.

The lucky town was where the President made ground-breaking pronouncements that will ultimately consolidate the nation’s attainment of food security. It was in Daura that the President directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stop providing foreign exchange for importation of food into the country thereby conserving $2 billion hard currency for delivery of infrastructural projects.

The President also made the commitment that the incoming ministers would be ‘taught’ and thoroughly guided to ensure that they meet targets of his APC-led government for the people with regular monitoring of their performances and scaling up of targets by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

These are powerful pronouncements coming from the President in Daura.

The President, who combined his Sallah break with official visit to Katsina state, made Daura his base. It was from Daura that he took off to commission the reconstructed Shinkafi-Yandaki-Gafiya-Abdalla-Dankaba road by the state government.

Only yesterday, the President commissioned the 22 kilometer Faro-Katsayal-Kwasarawa-Jirdede-Koza road also in Katsina state.

He also visited Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) drawn from seven local governments that were affected in Katsina at Batsari council secretariat where he gave the assurance of his administration’s commitment to safety of lives and properties of citizens in the country.