Lalong visits victims of Jos attacks in hospitals

From Yusuf Mairiga Shekarau, Jos

The Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong, Monday visited some hospitals in Jos to see some of the victims of the recent attacks in Jos as well as inspect other facilities that were affected with the skirmishes that ensued.

Governor Lalong accompanied by his Deputy, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, DIG Lemu, Heads of security agencies in the State, and some members of the State Executive Council, visited the Bingham University Teaching Hospital Jos where he was taken round the wards by the Chief Medical Director.

The Governor was told that some of the patients were brought into the hospital from the attacks on commuters along Rukuba road as well as others brought in from the attacks that took place on Sunday before the imposition of the 24 hour curfew on Jos North.

Thereafter, the Governor was at Bauchi Ring road where he visited the Redeemed Christian Church of God which was partially torched by some hoodlums before the community rose to defend the Church and invite security personnel to take charge.

Momentarily, the management Committee Chairman of Jos North Local Government Area, Shehu Bala informed the Governor of how muslim members of the community barricaded the facility and resisted the hoodlums from destroying the Church.

The Governor also visited the Plateau Specialist Hospital where he was conducted round the facility by the Medical Director Dr. Golwa who said some of the victims brought in for treatment have been responding to treatment with only one in the intensive care unit.

While speaking to newsmen after the visit, the Governor said the events of recent weeks which include the attacks on communities in Bassa and Riyom, as well as the one on travelers in Rukuba road and others carried out on Sunday morning before the imposition of 24 hour curfew on Jos North, are totally condemnable and unacceptable.