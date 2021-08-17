National News

Lalong visits victims of Jos attacks in hospitals

Peoples Daily

Previous Article
Shun temptation, intimidation in your duties, CJN tells FCT Chief Judge, Khadis
Next Article
Plateau attack: IGP deploys surveillance helicopter
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Today’s ePaper Edition

Email Subscriptions

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

PeoplesDailyNG on Twitter
Peoples Daily Online Peoples Daily Online
Peoples Daily Online@PMLOnline
420 Following 4.7K Followers
MTEF: Buhari to borrow N5.62trn to finance deficit in 2022 budget https://t.co/EaF72IUKFr
4 hours ago
Ngeria requires assessment of economic dynamics on budgeting, spending – Gbajabiamila https://t.co/QqMaBjf2sg
4 hours ago
Buhari signs Petroleum Industry bill in to law https://t.co/ojQeUyRhci
4 hours ago
PDP berates Buhari for signing PIB, despite public outcry https://t.co/3Egwte2X1P
4 hours ago
Plateau attack: IGP deploys surveillance helicopter https://t.co/MkDzgbwlES
4 hours ago
We Are Social Too