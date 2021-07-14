Lalong intensifies support for PLWD, vows to overhaul civil service

By Yusuf Mairiga Shekarau, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has vowed to continue the overhaul of the State civil service in order to make it more efficient and responsive to the demands of current challenges.

Governor Lalong stated this while swearing in some members of Statutory Boards and Commissions at the new Government House, Rayfield Jos.

Among those sworn in are the Chairman and Members of the State Civil Service Commission, Disability Rights Commission, Plateau Independent Electoral Commission, State House of Assembly Service Commission among others.

Lalong said the State Civil Service remains the engine of governance which must be constantly upgraded to perform effectively.

According to him, this has led to current audit to remove ghost workers and those who have tampered with their records to remain in office perpetually.

He said “as experienced technocrats, Plateau State will be relying on you to deploy the best of your skills, techniques, and experiences to track down ghost workers, and other fraudulent staff who have over the years tampered with their records to perpetually remain in service.

“This is the only way we can save cost and open up doors for the younger ones to be engaged in service and bring in fresh ideas about governance. Moreover, this is a generation that is driven by Information and Communication Technologies that are at the tip of the fingers of our children.”