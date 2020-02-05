Lalong convenes stakeholders’ dialogue to restore peace

Share This





















From Yusuf Mairiga Shekarau, Jos

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, Tuesday, convened Stakeholders Peace, Security and Community Dialogue, in the Government House.

The dialogue according to the governor, seeks to explore ways towards undertaking a holistic overview of the prevailing security challenges in the state, with specific reference to a community policing model that can better respond to public safety and security.

Lalong, in his remark at the event, said, the theme of the event, “domestication of community policing in Plateau State: exploring Indeginious options” is meant to putting forward practical and proactive measures that will address these unacceptable attacks.

In the meeting, Governor Lalong told the security agencies that “killers must be fished out at all costs because Government will no longer take excuses of “unknown gunmen” who kill and maim at will”.

According to him, “It is with mixed feelings that I address you today at this Stakeholders Peace, Security and Community Dialogue. This is one type of stakeholders meeting that we were almost relegating to the dustbin of history considering how hard we have toiled to ensure the return of peace to our State since our coming into office”.

He said, “my visit to Kulben and the series of meetings I had with Local Government Chairmen, Community leaders, Traditional Rulers and Ardos after the Kwatas killings, formed part of the giant steps taken by my administration to avert getting back to the dark days of pain, tears and sorrow, nothing, government will never allow such recklessness to have a place in the state again.

He expressed delight that the directive given to the security agencies has been acted upon, and sooner than later, those killers will be unmasked and brought before the law to answer for their crimes.

He however, enjoined all stakeholders to engage into frank, open and solution-driven interaction that will enable the state effectively key into the Community Policing Model in dealing with security situations.