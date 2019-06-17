Lake Chad Basin: Centre demands end to killing of Nigerians, others

Share This





















By Stanley Onyekwere

Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) has called on the international community has to rise against the killings of innocent Nigerians by Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) around the Lake Chad Basin Region.

The Cntre, while making this call at the weekend, said world leaders must act fast to curb the activities of the terrorists around the Lake Chad Basin, which posed mortal to innocent women and children.

Executive Director of the group, Grace Akatu, while addressing a press conference said activities of ISWAP around the Lake Chad Basin region are sources of concern given the way and manner it has continued to maim, harass and kill innocent people that consist mainly of women and children.

The group, therefore, called for urgent intervention from countries around the world to join forces with the Nigerian Authorities in combating the menace of ISWAP around the Lake Chad basin.

“The activities of ISWAP has constituted an enormous threat to the economies of countries around the Lake Chad basin such Cameroon, Niger, and Chad, hence the need for urgent intervention in a bid to address the menace that activities of ISWAP have posed in the Lake Chad Basin region.

“The Nigerian Authorities cannot address the ISWAP challenge alone; it consequently behoves on all well-meaning countries to join forces with Nigeria in confronting this terrorist organization.

“The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre believes that if the activities of ISWAP are not curtailed, peace and meaningful development might elude the countries in the Lake Chad Basin region and beyond.

“he atrocities committed by ISWAP in the region are unimaginable and should be of great concern to lovers of peace and sustainable development around the world.

“The Centre consequently calls on all the countries in the world to see the threat posed by ISWAP as a global threat rather than a regional threat because of the support it enjoys from international terrorist networks around the world,” the group stressed.