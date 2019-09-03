Lagos-Ibadan Expressway closure: FG, FRSC assure motorists of seamless movements

Share This





















From Idowu Abdullahi, Lagos

Following the partial closure of the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway for reconstruction works on Monday, officials have assured motorists of seamless movement on the highway.

Those who gave the assurance includes: The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing; Federal Road Safety Corps; Lagos State Transport Management Agency, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps and the Nigeria Police Force.

The partial closure which began yesterday will take effects till Thursday, 31st Oct, 2019. The closure is to enable reconstruction of Berger Bus Stop to Kara Cattle Market portion of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Recall that the construction company, Julius Berger, had announced closure of a portion of the road scheduled for repairs beginning from Saturday, August 3, to enable work on a stretch of 1.4km between Berger and Kara Market.

However, motorist expressed worry over the partial closure of the road which, if had commenced on August 3, would fall into Sallah celebration and annual convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, which would lead into serious traffic-gridlock, hence the postponement to Sept. 2.

Addressing journalists during commencement of the partial closure yesterday, the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Adedamola Kuti, said the Ministry in collaboration with other officials would ensure seamless diversion for motorists.

He urged road users to obey traffic laws to augment the laid down plans of the Ministry.

He said: “The rehabilitation works is ongoing and the diversion would be seamless. We want to assure Lagosians and other Nigerians plying the highway that no one would sleep on the road.

“We expect everyone to obey traffic laws and the traffic officials will also be on ground to direct traffic accordingly. We just want to appeal to Nigerians generally to obey the traffic laws and for them to maintain their vehicles properly and drive within the stipulated speed limit.”

Also, the Lagos Sector Commander, FRSC, Hyginus Omeje, noted adequate management plan has been put in place to contain the accompanied traffic due to the partial closure.

“These are areas where people have expressed apprehension on what is going to be the security and traffic management situation. But I want to assure Nigerians and Lagosians in particular that we are ready to ensure nobody is going to sleep on this section of the road because of the reconstruction exercise. We are equal to the task and we have the traffic management plan that will see us run two shifts where fresh hands can take up from others who have been managing the situation before the day runs out.” The Sector Commander said.

On his part, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, who led his team to the construction site, said the police would ensure hoodlums do not seize the opportunity to rob commuters.

“We all know there is massive vehicular movement on this stretch of road, so once the blockade happens, there will certainly be a situation where gridlock will occur. Most times, when situations like that is the order of the day, we normally expect that some hoodlums will want to seize the opportunity to come out and rob commuters.

“So, one of our major roles is to ensure the hoodlums don’t have such luxury to perpetuate that act. We will make sure they don’t even rear their ugly head at all. There will be massive deployments of our men on the roads with motorbikes to ensure such doesn’t happen. We are fully ready to prevent negative occurrences throughout the period of the closure.” Dantawaye said.

In a similar vein, the Assistant Controller, LASTMA and Area Commander in Charge of Construction Zone, Jubril Oshodi, revealed that necessary work plan has been put in place to undertake the assignment successfully.”