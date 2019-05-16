Lagos Godfathers: Group backs El-Rufai

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The El-Rufai National Media Support Group has expressed its support to the Kaduna state Governor, Mallam Nasir El Rufai on his view on godfatherism saying that it is a nationalistic issue that inhibits the development of Nigerian democracy and self-reliance among youths.

The group disclosed this during a press conference held in Kaduna yesterday.

According to them, the issue needed to be viewed with all seriousness, as it inhibits youths development, making the youth dependent on moneybag politicians.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the National Chairman, Hon. Musa Aliyu Kalli said that the governor’s comment should serve as a tonic to correct the notion of moneybag politicians who capitalized on youth’s vulnerability to use and dump them after election without recourse to their future.

He added that, the governor’s statement on godfatherism needed to be seen as a corrective measure to help rejuvenate Nigeria’s democratic governance.

The group, however, tasked the youths to seek to be self-reliant and shun moneybags seeking votes to play demigod.

“People need to ponder on the comments instead of condemning them. Governor el-Rufai’s track record as FCT minister are there to point to the fact that he is a nationalist. He has never acted as a regional leader, all he is after is a better living condition for all, irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliation, Hon. Kalli added.

The National Chairman, called on youths to rededicate themselves to the cause of uplifting the democratic setting through a more reformed process and shun godfatherism for a Nigeria that is devoid of acrimony.