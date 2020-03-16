Lagos explosion: 15 corpses recovered, children trapped -NEMA

Share This





















•Buhari consoles families, victims

By Ese Awhotu and Egena Sunday Ode

Lagos State has again been hit by another tragedy as an explosion which occurred at the Abule-Ado area of Festac town in Amuwo Odofin Local Government area of the state has left at least 15 people dead.

This is even as concerned authorities have confirmed trapping of children under some collapsed buildings in the affected area.

However, rescue operations are still ongoing even as Spokesman of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the casualty figures to the media yesterday, saying that 15 corpses, including a family of four, have been recovered from the scene of the incident.

Farinloye said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and efforts are ongoing to rescue some children that are reportedly trapped under some collapsed buildings in the affected area.

According to him, “We have gotten about 15 bodies recovered and there are reports of children and their principal being involved, but we cannot give the figures out now because there are many factors with revealing children involved in an accident, so we are keeping it for the safety of the children.

The NEMA spokesman further said that the cause of the explosion will be investigated by The Nigeria Police Anti-Bomb Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team.

No fewer than 60 students of Bethlehem Girls College located within the area, who sustained various degrees of injury in the incident were also taken to the Nigerian Navy Hospital in Ojo Cantonment.

Farinloye said over 50 buildings, including Bethlehem Girls College and a popular hotel, were damaged in the explosion.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with families who lost loved ones, and all those affected by explosion in Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State, on Sunday.

A statement by a Presidency Spokesman, Garba Shehu said the President condoled the Lagos State government and all residents affected by the unfortunate incident, which left many injured and destroyed.

“I have received with sadness the news of this unfortunate incident which caused loss of lives and property.

“A misfortune of whatever scale anywhere is a tragedy to the country, and while the NNPC makes efforts to determine the cause of the incident, I send my deepest and profound sympathises to the victims, their families, government and people of Lagos State,” Buhari was quoted to have said