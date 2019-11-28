Lagos begins manhunt for 60,000 escapee HIV victims

Share This





















From Suleiman Idris, Lagos

Lagos State government said it is on the trail of about 60,000 people, who tested positive to Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) but did not go back for treatment.

The Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu charged the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA) to find the individuals for immediate antiretroviral therapy.

The Governor gave the charge on Wednesday at the inauguration of the State’s HIV Consortium Group that also featured the formal dissemination of disaggregated Nigeria HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS).

Sanwo-Olu said the wanted HIV victims were diagnosed of the virus but they were not captured in the State’s HIV Response Database.

He said the search for the individuals was to enable the State administer adequate antiretroviral treatment on them and prevent the spread of the virus.

The Governor said one of the key healthcare goals of his administration is to reduce the number of new HIV infections and help victims manage the trauma in line with best practice.

He disclosed that his government, since inception, had sustained deployment of resources to fight Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) through LSACA, leveraging a multi-sectoral approach to achieve prevention and control.

He said: “Lagos State Government and its partners have worked and sacrificed resources to achieve the level of awareness that have significantly changed the behaviour of our people. This is evidenced by the reduction in the prevalence rate which currently stands at 1.4 per cent.

“Although, the current prevalence rate shows a reduction, it is still a source of concern when we consider the actual number of people within the bracket. There is therefore the need for us to step up our efforts to achieve a further reduction in the prevalence rate through aggressive public enlightenment campaign which must be taken to the nooks and crannies of the State.

“To further achieve progress in our efforts, I am charging LSACA and other stakeholders working in this space to help track 60,000 people who tested positive to HIV for immediate free treatment. We are not out to punish them. We want to ensure they have access to proper care.”

Sanwo-Olu said his Government had strengthened its commitment towards achieving the “90’90’90 Goals” of the United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS), pointing out that the Health and Environment pillar of his administration’s development agenda, known as Project T.H.E.M.E.S, would be implemented to prepare Lagos in achieving the goals by 2030.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said Governor Sanwo-Olu has demonstrated “uncommon commitment” to supporting healthcare delivery, noting that the Sanwo-Olu administration became the first to commit 15 per cent of the State’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to funding healthcare.

LSACA Director General, Dr. Monsurat Adeleke, said the synergy between the agency and the consortium group would help the State to track all the 60,000 individuals who tested positive to the virus by September 2020.