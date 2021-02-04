Lack of operational vehicles, dilapidated structures, major hindrances to postal services – SERVICOM boss

Share This





















By Paul Efiong, Abuja

The Service Compact with all Nigerians (SERVICOM), says postal services across the country had suffered setback for a longer period of time, owing to lack of operational vehicles, motor cycles and dilapidated structures.

Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, National Coordinator, SERVICOM, made the observation when she presented SERVICOM Compliance Evaluation Reports (SCER) to the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy on Wednesday in Abuja.

The overall objectives of SCER is to ensure citizen focused service delivery in MDAs, this included identifying gaps in services delivery and making recommendations to MDAs to improve customers` satisfaction and accountability.

Akajemeli explained that on the course of SCER routine exercise, SERVICOM team carried out its operation on 22 general post offices across the six geo-political zones including Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) Headquarters Abuja, to examine their operation.

“It was observed at most of the post offices visited that operational vehicles, postal bikes for postmen were broken down and insufficient.

“The building housing most of the post offices were observed to be old, some in the state of disrepair and therefore, not conducive for both staff and customers of NIPOST.

“The mail movement for inter-state is not regular in most of the post offices visited and as was confirmed by staff, the vehicles come once or twice a week to convey parcels and mails, “ she said.

The SERVICOM boss, therefore, noted that such had contributed to delays in moving mails from one location to another, hence the need for ministry`s intervention.

Dr Ismail Adewusi, Chief Executive Officer NIPOST expressed satisfaction over the SERVICOM reports, saying it had unveiled some of the challenges faced by them.

Represented by Mr Yahaya Rufa`i, Chief Operating Officer, Adewusi said lack of funds had also contributed to their plights, adding that NIPOST since a year 2,000 had been out of capital budget.

Responding, Mr Festus Daudu, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Communication said he was satisfied with the SERVICOM management team with its efforts in executing its mandates.

“I am aware that the main objective of SERVICOM SCER is to ensure citizen focused service delivery in Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“SERVICOM compliance monitoring is not a means to witch hunting any agency, is a means of looking into the agency, look at the strength and the weaknesses of the agencies to improve upon, “ Daudu noted.

