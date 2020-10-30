Labour leader calls for end to leadership crisis in IPMAN
From:Femi Oyelola, Kaduna
The newly elected Kaduna Zonal Chairman of the Independent Marketers Branch (IMB) of NUPENG Comrade Yusuf Olaede has called on leadership of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) to solve the lingering crisis rocking the Association peacefully.
Olaede made the statement while fielding questions from newsmen in Kaduna on his mission and vision for the Association.
He added that IPMAN comprises of Nigerians Marketers therefore there is need for unity because other Marketers who are not from the country always take their profits back to their home country.