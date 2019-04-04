Kolade Johnson: Killer corps’ll be prosecuted, Buhari assures

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that those police officers found culpable in the killing of Mr. Kolade Johnson in Lagos would be prosecuted.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President who expressed regrets at the unfortunate action of the men of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives from the Lagos State Police Command, which led to the avoidable death of Johnson, also commiserated with the deceased’s family.

The President also warned security agencies in the country that his government would not tolerate the brutalization of the citizens under whatever guise.

While acknowledging the genuine outrage regarding the activities of SARS and reassuring the public that swift actions have already been taken, the President said suspects were already in custody and an orderly room trial is set to commence immediately, following which indicted officers will be prosecuted in court.

He said, “Government will not tolerate in any way the brutalization of Nigerians or the violation of their rights. Any officer of the law enforcement agencies or any other government functionary caught in this act will certainly be visited with the full weight of the law.”

Recall that following directives from the Presidency in 2018 to overhaul the management and activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, steps were taken by the Police leadership to restructure and reform SARS. The President recognizes that a lot more remains to be done and this effort must be sustained.

He reassures that his administration will continue to ensure that all officers in the Police and other law enforcement agencies conduct their operations in strict adherence to the rule of law and with due regard to International Human Rights and Humanitarian Law.