Kogi: PPA chieftain joins PDP, backs Wada

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Kogi East senatorial candidate of Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) in the 2019 general election, Comrade Egwu Mathias Paul, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to work for the victory of Engr. Musa Wada in the November 16 gubernatorial election.

Egwu, in a statement, said he was moving to PDP with all his supporters because of his conviction that the party’s candidate, Wada and his running mate, Bamidele Aro, have what it takes to liberate Kogi State and make life better for the people.

According to the statement, “I Egwu Amanah Mathias Paul and my numerous supporters in Kogi State hereby announce our defection from Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) my former party where I belong. My time and experience with PPA was a lesson in my political journey. It was a good one and I appreciate them all. I advice all my political groups to follow suit because Engr. Dr. Musa Wada and Engr. Samuel Bamidele Aro are our next ordained governor and deputy governor respectively.

“As a political analyst that contested in the last Senatorial election in Kogi East, my dream is how to liberate our people and make Kogi State great. As a matter of fact, I have decided to throw all my political weight behind Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in supporting and showing solidarity towards Engr. Musa Wada and Samuel Bamidele Aro ticket. It is high time we leave the days of darkness and mirage and face the days of reality. I therefore, urge all my political empire, friends and colleagues to join me in the struggle to liberate Kogi people,” the statement reads.

The politician called on youths, women and the entire electorate to come out en masse on November 16 to vote for Wada, maintaining that Kogi under his watch will be a better place for all and sundry.