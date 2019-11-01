Kogi guber: APC plotting to disqualify our candidate, PDP alleges

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Two weeks to the Saturday November 16 governorship election in Kogi State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised an alarm over an alleged plot to disqualify the candidature of its flag bearer, Engr Musa Wada and bare him from contesting.

The PDP raised the alarm at a press conference addressed in Abuja yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan.

The leading opposition party said that it uncovered the plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to compromise the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to tamper with the party’s submission of candidate as contained in the report of party’s governorship primary officially monitored by INEC.

The party also alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has perfected plan to arrest thirty of its leaders, put them out of circulation to pave way for manipulation in favour of Gov. Yahaya Bello of the APC.

The PDP however cautioned INEC and the APC not to, in anyway, attempt to alter INEC’s monitoring report on its governorship primary in Kogi state or attempt to tamper with its record of submission of candidate for the November 16 governorship election.

The party stated that its warning is predicated “on intelligence available to the National Secretariat of our great party of plots by known INEC officers and certain APC leaders to alter INEC’s Monitoring Report and delist our candidate, all in their desperate, but sure to fail, bid to make Governor Yahaya Bello a sole candidate and deny the people of Kogi state their desire to vote in Engr. Musa Wada as their next governor”.

It added, “Of course, this plot is dead on arrival, as our candidate, Engr. Musa Wada, remains duly nominated, through the statutory processes of our primary, which was well covered in the Monitoring Report released by INEC”.

The PDP cautioned that any attempt to tamper with his candidature will trigger the wrath of the people.

The party said it was aware of every stage in this conspiracy against the Kogi state as well as the actors involved.

The PDP stressed further that is fully aware of “the details of the meeting between the INEC officials and the APC stalwarts on Sunday, October 20 and Monday, October 21, 2019 at the INEC office in Lokoja, on how to alter INEC’s position in its earlier released Monitoring Report, which confirmed the validity and transparency of our governorship election primary.

“Our party has full details of how the APC leaders came to the meeting, which held at about 2pm, in a black Toyota Prado SUV with covered plate number; how the INEC officials arrived 10 minutes later in a Kia SUV as well as the pecuniary transactions that followed.

“Information available to our party shows that an INEC P.R.O and a Legal official of the commission were also in the meeting where they plotted how to ensure the alteration of the INEC’s Monitoring Report on our Kogi primary before 1st November 2019.

“The PDP has been further made aware of how the conspirators have recruited 205 APC loyalists, who are being trained at Muslim Community School, Lokoja to impersonate NYSC members as Polling and Electoral Officers in designated areas to enable the APC and INEC manipulate the process in such areas.

“Now that these plots have been exposed and the conspirators already known by the people of Kogi state, the PDP cautions INEC to desist from any attempt to carry out APC’s nefarious bid”, it said.

The PDP pointedly said that the people of Kogi are ready and fully rallied to monitor all electoral activities in all the polling units and all collation centers as well as to protect their votes up to the final declaration of results.

The parry thus called on Nigerians to hold the APC and Governor Bello responsible should any harm befall any of its leaders or should any one of them suddenly become a victim of unexplained accident, accidental discharge or sudden disappearance.