Kogi Gov, Bello charges youth to shun violent protest, partake in governance

By Musa Adamu

The Kogi State Governor, Alh Yahaya Bello has charged youths to drop the idea of violent protests and participate fully in governance in order to effect the change that will take Nigeria to the next Vista of development.

The governor who made the call in Lokojo while addressing a mammoth crowd at the swearing in ceremony of the 21 newly elected Local Government Chairmen said it is high time the youth took over the mantle of leadership.

“I am one of you. It is the youth who vote. It is the youth they galvanize to protest. It is the youth who are frustrated into becoming criminals. We must have a rethink. We cannot continue to complain when we have power to mobilize ourselves and reengineer our politics to give us the power.

“We are in a world driven by ICT. We shouldn’t be satisfied with the role we are playing now. It is time to give our nation to the youth to manage.

“Where we can achieve this is in APC. Therefore, let us take advantage of the ongoing membership registration to register massively with the party and participate in the Congresses and Convention. I am ready to support you to participate,” he said.

Bello who said he has learnt a lot from his “father and mentor”, President Muhammadu Buhari said the youth can create the Nigeria of our dream.

While urging the newly inaugurated Chairmen and their Vice Chairmen to ensure rapid grassroots development, as well as ensure the security of lives and property in their localities he said, “You have been tested and trusted. Government is about the people. Therefore, you must serve the people at the grassroots.

“The first test of any Government is security. We have a way we do it here which you are familiar with. We must ensure that we continue to put criminality at bay in our dear State”, he said.

