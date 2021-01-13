Kogi Gov appoints new acting CJ

Share This





















From: Ahmad Ibrahim, Lokoja

Following the retirement of Justice Henry Olusiyi as the Chief Judge of Kogi State on Monday, Kogi State Government has appointed Justice Sunday Otu as the new acting Chief Judge of the state

He was sworn in by the Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja on Tuesday at the Government House in Lokoja on behalf of the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

In his charge to the new acting Chief Judge, the Governor of the State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello enjoined Justice Otu to stand by the words of the National Anthem by serving with faithfulness, loyalty and honesty.

He told the new head of judiciary to carry out his new assignment diligently, by being dedicated to his job and assist the state in its efforts to make a swift administration of justice a top priority.

Chief Edward Onoja further congratulated the new Acting Chief Judge, and reiterated the commitment of the present administration’s huge expectations on the new chief judge.

“My Lord is now the alter ego of the third arm of government of our administration and therefore one of the chiefest custodians of the Administration of Justice, law and order in Kogi State and luckily, he is a brilliant legal mind coming in with massive wealth of experience”, he pointed out.

In his opening address at the occasion, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ibarhim Mohammed Sani (SAN) described the event as the beginning of another era as provided for in the Nigerian Constitution.

He said following the retirement of Justice Olusiyi whose valedictory session was held on Monday, the constitution contemplates such situation and has provided what should be done where such situation arises.

The Governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, he said, was acting in good time pursuant to the provision of the constitution by appointing Justice S O Otu to perform the function of Acting Chief Judge as vacuum couldn’t be created under the circumstance.

In his vote of thanks, the new Chief Judge who appealed for synergy among the three arms of government said the failure of one arm is the failure of all, hence the need for them to work together for the progress and development of the state.

