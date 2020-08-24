Kogi: Girinya Second Class Chief Commended

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The second class chief of Girinya community in Koton-Karfe Local Government Area of Kogi State. Alhaji Momoh Ganaguda Mohammed has been commended for providing electricity supply in the community.

The Madaki of Girinya Community, Malam Abdulmumini Abdullahi Alakin, who gave the commendation in an interview with our reporter in Abuja, also hailed the second class chief for designing layout for the people of the community where they can build their houses.

He further applauded the chief for the necessary steps being taken to develop the Girinya community for better, urging the people of the community to co-operate with him.

He then advised the people of the community to always live in peace, while describing the second class chief as a peace-loving monarch.

Alakin, said he would continue to join hands with the chief to move the Girinya community to a greater height for the sake of the indigenes.

It would be recalled that coronation ceremony of the second class chief took place in Girinya about two weeks ago.

