KoForceful eviction: Veteran soldiers, wives want El-rufai to consider plights

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Some veteran soldiers, who said they were forcefully evicted from the Old Army Barracks, Kabala Costain, Kaduna have asked Governor Nasir El-rufai to consider their plights and investigate the matter .

They made the assertion while speaking to the media in kaduna yesterday

According to them, group of armed policemen stormed the quarters without notice or court order and asked the 19 of them to leave on grounds that the houses have been sold to different owners .

“We didn’t understand the problem , because there was no notice or any court order telling us to vacate the houses we have lived in for over twenty years .

“They drove us out and removed roof of the houses, even when we didn’t fight them”.

