Killings: Our cup of endurance full, we can’t labour under dark clouds – Gbajabiamila

*Says Àmòtékùn may provide perfect solutions to religion, security

By Christiana Ekpa

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila, has revealed that the cup of endurance of the members of the House over the incessant Killings of Nigerians across the country has run over as they are no longer willing to labour under the dark clouds of random violence inflicted upon the people.

This was just as the Speaker said he do not know whether or not Àmòtékùn or whatever iterations of it represents the ultimate or perfect solution to the problem of insecurity in our country, adding that absolute clarity and certainty localized manifestations of insecurity across the country which call for unique and localized approaches that take those peculiarities into account.

He equally proposed that the House dedicate a special plenary session with nothing else on the order paper, save to consider the issue of Nigeria’s millions of out of school children, with a special focus on the fate of Almajiri children in Nigeria.

This he said will be an open session where all members are enjoined to develop proposals for consideration, for debate and adoption by the House as well dedicating part of their allowances for the school project.

Gbajabiamila who disclosed these while reading out his New Year and welcome address for the 2020 session said, “We have witnessed across the country, a recognizable uptick in crime, manifested through the activities of bandits destroying communities, kidnappers operating for profit and insurgents seeking to remake our world in the image of a discredited theocracy.

According to him, “all people of conscience mourn the loss of a reverend and a senior member of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Adamawa State, Mr Lawan Adimi, a good and honorable man, who through the church and in his personal capacity served the people of his community earning their reverence and our collective gratitude. In the midst of our mourning, our hearts were broken once more by the release of a video depicting the gruesome assassination of Mr Ropvil Dalep Daciya, a student from Plateau State who was abducted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists on his way back to school at the University of Maiduguri.

“God forbid that it is now our nation’s fate to live forever under the threat of abduction and murder. What gaps and weaknesses continue to exist in the national security infrastructure that makes us more susceptible to the machinations of those who seek to achieve wealth and power through brutal violence? How do we achieve for all our people, a just and honourable peace? These questions are never too far from my mind, and I know that it is the same for you too because often it is you who are at the frontlines responding to the concerns of constituents who have themselves been victimized and those who fear that the moment of their own affliction is only a matter of time and circumstance.

He said the House will shortly take action to put these questions before those agencies of our national security to which constitution and other legislation have granted the powers and the resources to ensure the safety and security of all our people.

“Our cup of endurance has run over and we are no longer willing to labour under these dark clouds of random violence inflicted upon our people by faceless cowards whose ends we do not understand, and whose means we do not know. Overcoming our overwhelming national security challenges now requires of us all that we be willing to accept new approaches and consider novel ideas.

“Neither the security institutions nor political leaders can afford to hold on too tightly to a status quo whose frustrating limitations are painfully evident, whilst reflexively rejecting innovations that may improve our fortunes if properly implemented.

“Recently, the Governors of Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Oyo and Ondo states took action to implement a regional security network to support the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in preventing crime and protecting the lives and property of those our citizens who live, work and travel through these states. The establishment of Àmòtékùn, as the network is called, has met with commentary from across the country, both for and against. Too often, it has seemed to me that lost in these interactions is the hard, brutal and unavoidable fact that Àmòtékùn and other such state or zonal interventions that already quietly exist in other parts of the country are a desperate response to the vile manifestations of insecurity that trouble the lives of citizens, depriving them of the peace and security that gives life meaning.

“I do not know that Àmòtékùn or whatever iterations of it may follow represents the ultimate or perfect solution to the problem of insecurity in our country. Nobody does that. What I do know with absolute clarity and certainty is that the localized manifestations of insecurity across the different parts of our country call for unique and localized approaches that take those peculiarities into account. What I also know, is that whichever approach we seek, we are obligated to work within the limits imposed by the constitution to which we all swear allegiance.

“Above all else, I am certain in the knowledge that doing nothing is not an option. We have a responsibility as legislators to support the best efforts of those who act with noble intent to protect our citizens.

“I therefore, call on the Leader of the House of Representatives and the Minority Leader to take active steps to bring to the floor, appropriate amendments to the constitution that will ensure that these and other righteous interventions to protect the life and property of our citizens are firmly in compliance with the laws of the land”.