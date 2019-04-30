Killings, kidnaping: Police disperse protesters in Jigawa

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Jigawa State Police Command yesterday dispersed a group of protesters popularly known as Concerned Jigawa Youths whom protested against the incessant killings, kidnapping and herdsmen /farmers clashes across the country.

The armed to teeth policemen blocked and barricaded the main entrance to Aminu Kano Triangle where hundreds of participants converged to commence the processing to other parts of the city yesterday in Dutse.

However, the leader of the protest, Malam Umar Danjani Hadeja told reporters that the procession was organized to protest the deteriorating security situation in the country, where killings, kidnapping and herdsmen/farmers clashes become problem to Nigerians and expatriate respectively

According to Danjani that the protest was also meant to call the attention of federal government to act proactively before the security situation in Zamfara, Kaduna and Katsina escalate to other states in the region, and the need for the government to address the scourge of poverty and hunger among Nigerians.

Reacting to this development, the police commissioner in Jigawa, Bala Zama Senchi said the protest was politically motivated and might likely be hijacked by miscreants ready to cause mayhem in the state.

“Jigawa is peaceful, hence the procession shouldn’t have take place in the state”.

Mr Senchi added that, the police always act based on the premise of the the law, and to the best interest of the society. “i received a notification letter, thought, the letter was wrongly address, because it address to me as a person not as police commissioner in charge of Jigawa, they only informed me not the police, but invited them to explained why it should not hold”.

The police prevented the procession for the good of the society, because other party too may organized similar type of rally to counter this rally, hence for the good of the society, the police has to be proactive to prevent public procession for the sake of securing the state.

Also reacting to the allegation that, the police was directed by the state governor to disrupt the protest, Malam Bello Zaki special assistance to the governor said, the rally is politically motivated.

He added that, the state governor is not aware of the matter, rather the police done their work of ensuring peace and stability in the state.