Killings: Commission of inquiry submits report to El Rufai

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Justice Isa Aliyu Commission of Inquiry into the incessant violent crises in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state yesterday submitted its report to Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i.

The 10-member Judicial Commission was established to look into the incessant communal crises in Kajuru LGA and surrounding communities.

The mandate of the Commission is to inquire into or investigate, ascertain and identify the immediate and remote causes of all instances of disturbances from 2017 to date in Kajuru, Kachia, Chikun LGAs and surrounding communities.

“To identify individuals, traditional and religious institutions and other associations that might have contributed to the build-up of the disturbances and recommend further action to government.

