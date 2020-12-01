killing of farmers: NHRC charges FG to protect Nigerians from harm

Share This





















By Albert Akota

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu Esq has called on the Federal Government to adopt a policy for the protection of civilians in Nigeria.

He said the government must do more in protecting the lives and property of Nigerians especially those living within the conflict regions.

Ojukwu made this call in Abuja while reacting to the alleged killing of over 40 farmers in Borno State.

He described the killing as one killing too many, saying it is not only a great loss to the people of Borno State but to the entire country.

He said the commission is heartbroken to hear that people were killed when trying to fend for themselves and other people.

The Human Rights boss said the population of concern who are already ravaged by the atrocities of the insurgents are now leaving in perpetual fear and tension. “On the one hand they cannot continue to live with pangs of hunger as they must look for food. They must be protected from being kidnapped or killed on their farmlands as they go in search of food”.

He said the population of concern is inundated with a lot of human rights issues like lack of shelter, food, health care services, WASH, livelihood and many other issues that give life meaning. He therefore called on well-meaning Nigerians and multinational companies to continue to support the government to come to the aid of the people in the affected areas.

