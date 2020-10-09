Killing: FG prosecutes seven over alleged terrorism

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, filed a criminal charge against seven persons alleged to have been involved in the 2017 killing of indigenes of Idumuje-Ugboko Community of Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CR/11/19, the seven persons, connived with others now at large within and outside ldumuje-Ugboko Community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, to unleash terror on the community.

They held that they burnt houses and unlawfully attacked and killed an innocent Nigerian within the community which acts constitute acts of terrorism.

The accused persons said to have committed the offence between 18th and 25th of May 2017 are Nwochie Agiliga Light, Aikhomo Omezi, Okey Ifejoku, Godwin Akaba Aniemeke, Nonso Omefe, Dennis Nwoko and Emeka Bidoku.

When the case came up yesterday, proceedings could not go on because of the absence of the presiding judge, Justice Okon Abang.

In the document attached to the charge, 14 witnesses are expected to give evidence during the trial.

The three count charge filed by Mr. Shuaibu Labaran, anAssistąnt Chief State Counsel read, ‘’That you, Nwochie Agiliga Light, Aikhomo Omezi, Okey Ifejoku, Godvwin Akaba Aniemeke, Nonso Omefe, Dennis Nwoko Alias Uwadiegwu And Emeka Bidoku Alias Onyeboundle of ldumuje-Ugboko Community, Aniocha Norih L.ocal Government Area of Delta State between the 18th and 25th of iMay 2017 at ldumuie-Ugboko Community, Aniocha North Local Governmen t Area of Delta State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did conspire with others still at large to commit acts of terrorism. You thereby committed an offence punishable under section 17 of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013.

That you, Nwochie Agiliga Light, Aikhomo Omezi, Okey Ifejoku, Godvwin Akaba Aniemeke, Nonso Omefe, Dennis Nwoko Alias Uwadiegwu And Emeka Bidoku Alias Onyeboundle of ldumuje-Ugboko Community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State between the 18th and 25th of May 2017/ at Idumuje-Ugboko Community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit an act of terrorism in that you and others still at large burnt down houses and destroyed properties belonging to members of the ldumuje-Ugboko community namely Chukwuma Nwoko, Chief Chris Ugwu, Victor Omezi, punishable under section 1(2)(a) of the Terroriem (Prevention) Peter Bama and Nwoko Kachido., You thereby committed an offence (Amendment) Act 2013.

That you, Nwochie Agiliga Light, Aikhomo Omezi, Okey Ifejoku, Godvwin Akaba Aniemeke, Nonso Omefe, Dennis Nwoko Alias Uwadiegwu And Emeka Bidoku Alias Onyeboundle of ldumuje-Ugboko Community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State between the 18th and 25th of May 2017 at ldumuje-Ugboko Community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit an act of terorism in that you and others still at large particinated in an attack on members of ldumuje-Ugboko Community and killed one Cyprain Kumaorun. You thereby committed an offence punishable under section 1(2)(e) of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013.

