Kidnappers of Anglican priest demand N15m ransom

Share This





















Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The kidnappers of the Delta Anglican Priest, Revd. Anthony Oyi, are demanding N15 million as ransom for the release of their victim.

It was gathered that the kidnappers established contact with the priest’s elder brother, Mr. Francis Oyi who tried to negotiate his release him for N200,000 but the kidnappers got angry, switched off their phone and had not called again since yesterday.

Meanwhile, efforts are being made by the victim’s family to gather money in case the abductors, call again.

It was also gathered that the response from the church had not been encouraging.

A senior priest of the Anglican Communion, names withheld, had responded that it was a family matter and not that of the church since the Priest was doing his personal farm business when kidnapped.

In a telephone conversation with the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, she said that the police was doing everything possible to rescue the priest and arrest the culprits.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...