Kidnapped Edo policeman found dead

By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

Police in Benin have found the Corpse of abducted Policeman, DSP Godwin Oshiogbuwe.

The Nigerian Police Spokesman, Edo State Command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the report to newsmen.

He said his body was found in a forest on Ubiaja-Ewohimi-Agbor road.

Oshiogbuwe, was abducted by gunmen at Ubiaja, Esan South East Local Government yesterday.

Nwanbuzor, said aid a search party of the police tactical unit, discovered the body of the slain Officer.

It was gathered that Godwin was killed because the kidnappers discovered his identity through his police identification card.

The late police officer reportedly hails from Auchi in Edo state and served in Abuja before his death.