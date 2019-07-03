Kidnapped Buhari ADC’s father-in-law rescued in Kano -Police

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Kano State Police Command have confirmed that Alhaji Musa Umar, Magajin Garin Daura, who was abducted by suspected kidnappers , has been rescued on Monday night.

The command in a statement by its spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa yesterday, said Umar, who is the father-in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari’s ADC, was rescued by IGP’s Operation Puff Adder Intelligence Response Team, at Gangar Ruwa quarters in Gwazaye Village of Kunbotso Local Government Area of Kano State.

Our correspondent gathered that the monarch was rescued unhurt after a heated exchange of fire between the operatives and kidnappers.

The Police Public Relations Officer stated that the monarch was rescued in the operation at about 8:00pm ,adding that arrest of some suspected kidnappers had been made, while armed and amunitions were recovered.

He added that the scene had been cordoned off while investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.

The PPRO also disclosed that the victim, who was kidnapped about two months ago, had been flown to Abuja for further investigation.

An eye witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity said “as soon as the operatives arrived, gun shots were heard throughout the night up till the time when the security operatives succeeded in actualizing their mission.

“One of the kidnappers had sustained a gun-shot during the encounter. I must praise the gallantry exhibited by the operatives. They indeed deserved our commendation for getting rid of these wicked peoples who unknown to us took shelter in our midst,” the eyewitness said