Kidnap saga: I was without food, Water for two days- Delta NLC Chairman

Share This





















Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Delta state Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress,( NLC), Mr Goodluck Ofobruku on Sunday recounted his ordeals in the hands of his abductors recently, disclosing that he was held hostage for two days without water and food.

Ofobruku who spoke to Journalists in Asaba said that although he was not maltreated or beaten by his captors, but had to walk inside the bush with the hoodlums from the time he was taken away to when he was released from 6am to 7pm every day for the number of days he spent with them inside the bush

Recall that Ofobruku was Kidnapped by armed men around 8pm on Saturday July 14, 2020, behind the Immigration Office along Ibusa road Asaba and he was however released on Monday July 16 ,2020 48 hours after his abduction that created palpable tension and fear of the unknown in the state.

Speaking further the Labour Chairman in the state said’ the Kidnappers have a network of syndicates who work with them until their victims pay their ransom, I was abducted by gunmen around 8pm that fateful day and we walked through the bush till dawn , they were nice to me, they didn’t beat me, we were just inside the bush and as they go, I will go with them, but there was no water and food for me to eat , everything was difficult even inside the rains, they Just wanted money and I connected them with my family members”

He explained that while the Gunmen kept him in their hideout, their syndicates were monitoring the movement of his family members who subsequently report information back to the gang holding their victims in Captivity, adding that his family made some ransom payment before he let Off the hook of the hoodlums.

He said” I was waylaid and abducted including three others the same day, the once I saw my eyes, I was asked to close my eyes immediately, and I was shocked, even when my family members paid, I was not too sure about releasing me because of the way the hoodlums were going about in the bush, sometimes, they will fire their shots into the air and I will be scared, and I regretted that the hoodlums have taken over everywhere in Delta state, and I won’t say if they are fulani herdsmen because they speak good English language very well”

Ofobruku however urged security agencies, especially the police, to tackle kidnappings in the state with all seriousness by raiding identified flashpoints , adding they have taken over our bushes, police should not only stand on our roads, but they should enter the bushes and clear all those places because when they (Police) are on the road, the Criminals are in the bush committing havocs, they should go into the bushes and flush them out”adding that his family members paid an undisclosed amount of money as ransom payment before he was released from the bush.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...