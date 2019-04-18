Kidnap of journalist: Police arrest top “spiritual father”, one other

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

In continuation of efforts to rid the Abuja – Kaduna Expressway of Kidnapping and other heinous crimes, the police said its cracked detectives from the IGP Intelligence Response Unit (IRT) and other operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder have arrested one Mallam Salisu Abubakar, 48yrs old, a native of Dutsinma LGA, Katsina State, who was involved in the kidnap of Channels Television staff.

The police in a statement issued yesterday by its spokesperson, Frank Mba said the Mallam, a self-confessed spiritual father of kidnappers terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna expressway and parts of other North-West/North-Central States of the Country, was arrested on 16th April, 2019, following painstaking intelligence and subsequent manhunt, in his hideout, in a forest, at Galadimawa Village, Kaduna State.

The statement said investigations clearly implicated the suspect for aiding and abetting the commission of several high-profile armed robbery and kidnapping operations in the North West and North Central States of the Country.

“The suspect is notorious for providing spiritual guidance and intelligence for kidnappers, before and after their operations. His arrest, no doubt, will assist Police operatives to apprehend several other kidnappers and vicious criminals still at large.

“Similarly, the operatives on 14th April, 2019, in Abuja, arrested one Godwin Ige a.k.a ‘white’ ‘m’ 28years old, a native of Akoko-Edo LGA of Edo State, the fourth member of the gang responsible for the kidnap of Channels TV Staff, Mr. Friday Okeregbe. The operatives recovered from him One (1) Berretta Pistol, One (1) Locally Made Pistol, Eleven (11) Live Ammunition, Two (2) live Cartridges and One Honda Accord Car with Reg. No. KWL 420 GU with which the victim was kidnapped on 22nd March, 2019.”