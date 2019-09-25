Keyamo redeployed to Labour as minister of state

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

President Muhammadu Buhari has redeployed the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Festus Keyamo, to the ministry of labour as minister of state.

This was disclosed in a letter dated September 23, 2019 addressed to Festus Keyamo SAN signed by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made available to the Peoples Daily in Abuja on Tuesday.

The letter reads: “I write to convey the approval of his Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for your redeployment from the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment as Minister of State with effect from Tuesday 24 September, 2019.

“Please accept the assurance of my warm regards.”

The Director of Information at the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey had yesterday disclosed , disclosed in a statement that Keyamo would replace Tayo Alasoadura as the Minister of State at the labour ministry, while Alasoadura replaces him at the Niger Delta Affairs ministry.

The statement reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate redeployment of two Ministers of State as follows. “Mr. Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, is to move to Ministry of Labour and Employment as Minister of State. “Senator Tayo Alasoadura is to move to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as Minister of State. “This redeployment takes effect from today, Tuesday, 24th September, 2019.”