Key Boko Haram leaders killed in Military air strike in Borno

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military yesterday confirmed the killing of key Boko Haram Terrorists /ISWAP leaders in an air strike in Durbada, Borno State.

A statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations

Defence Headquarters, said the air operation carried out by Operation Lafiya Dole, also destroyed structures belonging to the terrorists.

He said the operation was executed on 17 April 2020 on the heels of credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports, which were confirmed by series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, indicating that the settlement was one of the locations where some of the terrorists’ hierarchy often hibernate.

“Fighter jets dispatched by the Air Task Force took turns in attacking the location scoring accurate hits within the target area which resulted in the death of some of the terrorists. Others, who were seen attempting to flee the area, were taken out in follow-on attacks.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North East, will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our Nation.”

