KEDCO urges customers to pay bills for effective service delivery

From Edwin Olofu, Kano

The management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), has appealed to its customers to pay up their electricity bills as at when due, to enable the company improve its service delivery of providing uninterrupted electricity.

The electricity company said Paying the bills means a lot to them and it will make them more responsible to their responsibilities as an organisation that prioritise the interest of its numerous customers.

We also like to commend them for being supportive in areas of patronage and other collaborative efforts toward the protection of KEDCO installations.

The appeal which was contained in a statement by the company’s Head, Corporate Communications Ibrahim Sani Shawai pleaded with the customers for more supports in paying electricity bills in time and on time for the good of everyone.

Shawai said “KEDCO is working very hard to further strengthen the improvement the company is recording going into the future. We are improving the network of distribution also so that when there is an increase in network, we won’t have any issues.

“The expansion is on-going because our target is the future. We are making fruitful efforts toward securing more megawatts from the national grid and when such is achieved, strengthening our network for distribution won’t be any challenge because we are ready and good to go always. We have bought more transformers, distribution equipment and other items for installations”

The MD reiterated the resolve of the company to give unquestionable satisfaction to customers of all levels from commercial to residential, adding he said we are not resting so we also want our customers to support us to continue to build for the future.

“If electricity bills are paid in time, we will get more financial encouragement to build for the future.”