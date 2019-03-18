KEDCO restates commitment to managing customers’ expectations in 2019

Share This





















By Usman Shauibu

Dr Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna (Sardaunan Gombe), the Managing Director, Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), has restated the company’s commitment to managing the expectations of their customers in 2019 with a view to improving upon customer relations statistics of previous years.

Dr Gwamna who disclosed this in a media chat with newsmen, said the company was poised towards correcting any negative experiences with customers while improving on the positive ones to guarantee better KEDCO-customer relations in 2019.

He said that the best way to achieve cordial relations was to listen to the demands of their customers, noting that customers determine a lot of operational adjustments that KEDCO makes.

According to him, “When customers expect something, but you didn’t deliver, such expectations will remain the key reasons for them to fail in their responsibilities in paying up their bills for the sustainability of your company. However, anytime we meet the expectation of our customers, the company improves and we will have the courage also to demand that the customers pay their bills.’’

The managing director added: “Overtime, we have developed a mechanism to find out what the customers want and expects from KEDCO in as comprehensively a manner as possible by engaging them in interactive sessions and giving them ample opportunities to ask open-ended questions of their choice during deliberation.

“We are the friendliest DisCo that I know and can vouch for as a result of our investments in managing our customers’ expectations over the years and now we are poised to taking that to the next level for maximum customer satisfaction.

“We will also improve on our means of communication, so we can interact often with our customers as we have been doing. Relationships only get strained when one partner does not know what’s going on with the other. So we won’t allow any communication gap between the company and our customers.

The Kano DisCo boss stated that every operational and marketing adjustment would be done to get things right with customers by providing great experiences and customer satisfaction that would better previous years.

He however appealed to customers to take the payments of bills seriously with the kind of seriousness that KEDCO accords to issues relating to their expectations.