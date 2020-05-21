Kebbi’ll support mechanised farming under my watch, says Bagudu

Share This





















From Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Government has assured the farmers that his administration will encourage mechanised farming, describing it as a panacea to boosting the cultivation of both food and cash crops in the state.

This was disclosed yesterday at the stakeholders meeting held at Government House Birnin Kebbi by the Commissioner for Agriculture Barr. Attairu Maccido who said that the new method is to support the farmers during and after the harvest.

He said that the Government is also strategizing on how to increase agricultural yields across the state, during the 2020 wet farming season, adding that the aimed of the meeting is to map out how food production is going to be improved, by assisting the farmers with the necessary assorted farming inputs, during the season

Barrister Attahiru Maccido gave an assurance that, all the necessary agricultural inputs would be made readily available to the , farmers towards achieving bumper harvests, this wet season period.

“This was the view to brainstorm on how to assist the farmers, as well as how to improve food production during the period under review” he added

“ The farmers will be assisted with improved seedlings, assorted fertilizers , training and useful agricultural extension information ,” he said.

It will be recalled that, the Kebbi State Government had already procured fertilisers for distribution to the farmers , at reduced costs.

Similarly, the new tractors that were acquired are being distributed throughout the state, in consonance with the policy thrust of Atiku Bagudu’s administration.

