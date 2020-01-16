kebbi Varsity of Science and technology (ASUU) calls off one month strike

Share This





















From Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Kebbi State University of Science and Technology Aliero (KSUSTA) Branch had conditionally suspended its strike action embarked on 17th December 2019.

In a press release issued and signed by the Chairperson Dr. Ibrahim Garba Wawata stated that the strike action became necessary due to the breach in the implementation of the signed Memorandum of Action (MoA) between the Union, University Management and the Kebbi State Government on the 1st April, 2018.

Consequently upon the resumption of the strike action, the Union met with the Kebbi State Government negotiation team led by the Head of Civil Service of Kebbi State; Tanko Musa Magaji mni on the 20th December 2019, and the University Governing Council led by Gen. (rtd) Senator Muhammadu Magoro on the 2nd January 2020. The meeting resulted to reaching to another MoA between the Union and Kebbi State Government on 20th December, 2019.

He added that some issues addressed in the MoA are the meeting with the Council Chairman and Visitor where the funding of the maiden Convocation ceremony was agreed and the date was fixed tentatively for March 2020, and also the release of the nominal roll by the University Management to the NUPEMCO for the Academic staff pension contributions.

The upfront payment of the sum of One hundred million Naira (N 100,000,000.00) for Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) out of Four hundred and twenty nine million, four hundred and eleven thousand two hundred and seven Naira Eight kobo (N 429,411,207.08) approved by the Visitor the Executive Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu to the staff of Kebbi State University of Science and Technology Aliero. The remaining balance of Three hundred and twenty-nine million four hundred and eleven thousand two hundred and seven naira eight kobo (N329, 411, 207.08) is to be settled within 14 Months, with effect from February 2020.

The Ministry of Higher Education in its effort to ensure the payments of 12 months out of the outstanding 46 months of annual increment has put a memo to the Visitors, while the remaining 34 months and the outstanding promotion arrears were to be settled within 12 months of the year 2020.

However, the Union called for the conditional suspension of the strike action, expressing hope that the State Government and the University Governing Council will look into addressing the following issues such as, “ the substantial review of the sum of five million naira (N5, 000, 000) monthly overhead cost given to the University which could hardly settle electricity and internet bills.

“To work assiduously in addressing the issues of implementation of promotions, annual increments and payment of arrears, also there is the need for infrastructural development such as; students’ hostels, staff housing, road network and staff offices, and the installation of cutting edge equipment in the laboratories, Staff training and development.

“The domestication of the University miscellaneous act into the law of the University with implementation of the 70-year retirement age and payment of full salary to retired professors.

To upgrade the University clinic to carter for the growing population of the University.”

In line with the above development, the Union acknowledged the effort made by the Kebbi State Government, Ministry for Higher Education, Kebbi State Negotiation team and the University Governing Council for their commitment to the implementation of the reached MoA.

“Finally, it is hoped that the University management and Kebbi State Government will play the role expected of them in order to honour the reached MoA, with a view to uplifting the University education in the state and country at large.”