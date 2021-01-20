Kebbi spends N2 billion to reconstruct market gutted by fire

Share This





















Kebbi State Government has expended over N2 billion for the reconstruction of Birnin Kebbi Central market which was destroyed by inferno in December 2016.

This was disclosed yesterday at the distribution of 350 shops to original owners that fulfilled all requirements held at Birnin Kebbi Central market.

The Commissioner of Land and Housing, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yalewa, said that the reconstruction was part of the state government’s commitment toward supporting the market traders and ensuring that they have good business.

He explained further that about 1,050 shops burned by the inferno were reconstructed and distributed to the beneficiaries, praying that such fire incident would never occur again.

The commissioner assured that anybody that owned a shop before would be reallocated a new one, adding that those who inherited shop from their parents and conducting business in the same shop would also be considered.

He advised those seeking to be new shop owners to follow the formal channels to be able to benefit from the gesture.

He clarified that market men and women should bear in mind that the shops remained the property of government, hence the need for them to be paying rent to government on annual basis.

He, however, said that government was doing everything possible for the marketers to own the shops in due course.

Sadiq therefore encouraged the management of the market to ensure just distribution of the shops to legitimate subscribers, assuring that decisive measures would be taken against anybody who violated the established rules.

In his speech, the Speaker, Kebbi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kamba appreciated the efforts of the present administration for rebuilding the market.

Kamba, who was represented by Alhaji Habibu Labbo, Chairman, House Committee on Land and Housing called on marketers to use the shops for businesses instead of keeping them under lock and key.

He reminded them that the essence of a market was to boost economic activities, enhance revenue base of individual business people and also contribute to national growth and development.According to him, government had spent huge amount of money to accomplish its mission on the market despite the economic downturn that has engulfed many countries.

Earlier, the Chairman, Kebbi State Market Traders’ Association, Alhaji Umaru Dan-Gura appreciated the present administration for fulfilling its promise of rebuilding and redistributing the shop.

He recalled that when the market was destroyed by fire some years ago, government pledged to rebuild, it “We are happy today we are witnessing the distribution of new shops to traders.”

