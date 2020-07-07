Kebbi procures 20 number of 500KVA/11/.0.415kv transformer

Share This





















From Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has procured another set of 20 number 500 KVA transformers as well as commenced lines upgrade in some parts of the State Capital and environs.

Briefing journalists on Monday the Special Adviser to the Governor on Electricity Matters Alhaji Yusuf Haruna Rasheed Sardaunan Gwandu said that the transformers will boost the electricity in the State by enjoying 24 hours electricity power supply across the State.

He said that the ongoing lines upgrade will be supervised in his office promising to ensure quality execution of projects in accordance with standards and specifications.

He explained further that the team of Engineers and linesmen from Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, State Rural Electrification Board REB and Halisa Engr Nig Ltd are currently reconductoring of aluminum conductors from 35mm2 to 100mms on the Gwadangaji Feeder 33kv line to ensure stable supply and energy balance for the benefit of teeming number of Customers in the areas.

“The Feeder supplies Electricity to thousands of customers from Government House to Gwadangaji township where the replaced 35mm Aluminum Conductors pose security concerns on households and business premises in the areas” he added.

This Development therefore will minimise security concerns associated with the replaced conductors along the Feeder lines” he said.

Also speaking the Hon. Commissioner for Water Resources and Rurcal Electrification Hon. Nora Kangiwa commended the efforts of the present administration under the able leadership of Senator Atiku Abubakar Bagudu for redeem it’s campaign promises to the people.

He said that a lot had been done in the state including the supply of drinking portable water, electricity, construction of roads, empowering youths and others achievements have been made within its five years in the office.

“you see is only Kebbi State that is enjoying 24hers light and this happened during this present administration, he purchase more transformer in order to boost the power supply, he also provide more portable drinking water by repairing some water dam in the State” he added.

Our correspondents who gathered that since the assumption of this present administration Kebbi state has been enjoying constant 24hrs electricity by supporting the Kaduna electricity distribution company.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...