Kebbi NUT blames high rate of fake degrees on yahoo boys

Share This





















From Ahmd Idris Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) comrade Issa A. Umar has attributed the 80% presentation of fake degree certificate by fake graduates in the country to the Yaoo boys who usually designed the certificates at the internet Cafe centers across the country.

He dropped this hint yesterday while fielding questions from newsmen at the recruitment center of over 1,000 teachers held at the Ministry of Basic Education in Brinin kebbi, adding that some people who came for interview were caught with fake certificates.

He said that, some yahoo boy’s design the certificate by comparing the real ones before designing the fake ones for them. “We had so many cases like that and after the investigation they do confess, some were given by some administrative staffs from the institutions, while some were designed by yahoo boy’s,” he said.

He explained further that the union had also commenced screening across the secondary and primary schools in the State to fish out the irregularities in that regard.