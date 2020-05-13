Kebbi NUJ donates food items to deceased members families

Share This





















From Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Kebbi State Chapter has distributed palliative gifts food items and money to the families of about 15 deceased members of the Union who died in the active service.

The ceremony which took place at former NUJ Press Center Birnin Kebbi was performed by the wife of the Kebbi State Governor Dr. Zainab Shankafi Bagudu.

Delivering her speech, the wife of the Governor who commended the efforts of the Union for remembering the families of their late members, urge them to continue the good gestures as God will continued guide them and blessed the Union.

“May Allah forgive them and also all the entire Muslim ummha who died through their service work, May he also forgive us of our deeds during and after our life time” she said.

Also in his remark, the Hon. Commissioner of Information and Culture Mamudu Wara thanked the Kebbi State NUJ for always remembering the late families of their colleagues, also prayed for the deceased and the union for their great deeds.

“We real proud of you people, the leadership of this great union, May Allah reward you people and put more wisdom on the heart of the members for their continuity, “he said.

Speaking earlier, the State Chairman of the Union, Comrade Aliyu Jarjarima Kenya (Tafida Kanya) thanked the Kebbi State Governor for supporting the union if the needs raises adding that the distribution of food items and money has been witnesses for more than five years when they assumed office.

“We promised to continue with it even do they left the office, we thank the wife of the Governor for witness the occasion as she is a great mother” he added.

The items distributed are 50kg bags of rice, ground oil, spaghetti, maggi, and others.

