Kebbi guber: Group distances Malami from 2023 campaign posters

By Miriam Humbe

A youth group, Kebbi Renaissance has distanced Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami from campaign posters linking him with 2023 governorship aspiration in Kebbi State.

A representative of the group who spoke to our Correspondent said that the Minister is unaware of this development and has not authorized or delegated anyone to print and paste posters on his behalf.

Peoples Daily in its February 4, 2021 edition had reported that Mr. Malami’s governorship posters were sighted in some areas in Kebbi including Badariya, Bypass, Market and Yauri Local government.

“I can tell you authoritatively that the so-called posters do not have the imprint or imprimatur of the Minister,” said the representative while pleading anonymity.

“Anyone close to the Minister knows that he does not shy away from making his intentions known at any point in time on all matters, not excluding an intention to hold elective political office.

“Although it is within his fundamental rights to seek political office, but until he chooses to do that, nobody should ascribe to him what he has not authorized.

“As far as the reported campaign posters are concerned, count Malami out of it,” said the youth leader.

