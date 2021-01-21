Kebbi Govt set to allocate 22,000 plots of Land

Share This





















From Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has concluded plans to allocate no fewer than 22000 plots of land across the state.

Addressing a press conference yesterday at the Government House press center in Birnin Kebbi, the Commissioner for Land and Housing, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yalewa, said that the plots will be sold out to any person who is qualified to purchase them.

He explained that 7000 plots of land will be allocated to Birnin Kebbi Local Government, while Arugungu,Yauri, and Zuru Local Government Areas will be allocated 1,500 respectively as the remaining councils will share 535 plots.

The Commissioner added that the land to be allocated has been designed into higher, medium and lower density.

“You see, Arugungu, Yauri, Jega, Zuru, Koko and Kamba has the same lower, medium and higher density of 120,000 for lower, 80,000 for medium and 60,000 for higher density, while other local governments will be given 70,000 for lower, 50,000 for medium and 40,000 for higher,” he added.

Sadiq stated that the proceeds of the plots are to be used in defraying the cost of land acquisition while the local governments will assist the programme by providing affordable infrastructure in all the locations.

