Kebbi govt rehabilitates water works – GM

From Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

In its efforts to provide portable water to the people, the Kebbi State government has commenced the rehabilitation of Dukku Water Works circular classified machines that will supply water to the households across the state.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, the General Manager Water Board, Engineer Zayanu Sheahu said that the rehabilitation of circular classify machines will reduced the suffering of the people and give enough supplies of water in the state.

He expressed dismay over the past leadership of the Board who abandoned some N200,000 change of filters pipe which leads to the blockage of some machines and cause a lot of damage to the movements of the water in the area.

She’ahu who therefore explained further that the four Emirate across the state have started enjoying the water supply by putting more efforts in rehabilitate the water systems.

“Recently the emir of Yauri has send a gift to him through the permanent secretary ministry of water thanking him for given them water, as you know Yauri for long the way they are facing serious hardship on water but now they are enjoying the water now also Arugungu and Zuru” he added.

“We have only two circular classify machines but is only one that was working and now we have working on the remaining one so that their will he be enough water supply in the State” he said.

He then appealing to the people not to be wasting water at home as the state government his spending alot on the water scheme.