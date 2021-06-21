Kebbi govt orders closure of schools in remote areas

•…Says all students will rescued unhurt

From Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Government has directed all the principals of the secondary schools across the state to shut down over incessant kidnapping.

This is as he assured parents of kidnapped students that the government will ensure rescue of all the students and teachers.

Speaking to our correspondent on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi, the NUT State Chairman Comerade Issa Arika said that schools that were in remote areas will be closed due to the security challenges.

Our correspondent gathered that the directive was given due to recent attacked by the bandits at the Federal Government College Birnin Yauri.

Issa explained further that the local vigilante have been also mobilized to the schools for the safety of the children.

“The governor just gave us the directive to closed down any school that is not safe. This directive is to both boarding and day schools. The schools have started complying with the order”.

He then commended the efforts of the governor and security agencies for their proactive measured in rescuing some students of FGC.

Meanwhile, the governor also assured the parents of the kidnapped students of the Federal Government College , Birnin Yauri and staff that efforts were being intensified by the State Government to ensure their safe rescue.

The governor said the state government would do everything humanly possible to bring back the children and the staff safely.

“ Since when this unfortunate incident occurred, all hands are on deck to esnure that these our children and the staff are rescued alive, hale and hearty,” Bagudu, promised.

It would be recalled that bandits last week kidnapped 80 students and teachers of Federal Government College Birnin Yauri, in Kebbi state.