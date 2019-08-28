kebbi govt. flags off 2019 new born child health week

Share This





















From Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has flag-off 2019 Maternal New Born Child Health Week, assured of its commitment to improve healtcare delivery.

He stated this yesterday while flagging off the Maternal New Born Child Health Week in Birnin Kebbi, commended the efforts of the volunteers for their positive contribution towards promoting the health sector across the state.

The Governor charged all the religious leaders to educate the public about government policies and programs on health care delivery.

Alhaji atiku Bagudu tasked medical personnel to intensified efforts in the discharge of their duties.

In his remarked the permanent secretary in the State Ministry of Health Hajia Halima Boyi Dikko said the occasion was organized to begin immunization of children against six killer diseases.

She added that the state Government had provided adequate vaccines to achieved desired objectives.

In a separate goodwill message the representatives of the development partners UNICEF, Ahmed Muhammad Ahmad and IHP/USAID, Dr. Usman Gebi affirmed their readiness to continue to partner with the government to facilitating the attainment of target objectives in health care services to the people.

The Chief Operating Officer Tulsi Chanrai Foundation Kasim Shravan Kumar was among important dignitaries at the flag-off ceremony at the maternal new child born week at Birnin Kebbi.