Kebbi Governor commends NCFRMI Federal Commissioner

Kebbi state governor and chairman, Progressive Governors Forum, Senator Atiku Bagudu has commended the Honourable Federal Commissioner of National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed for his good work, service and relentless efforts in giving comfort to the Persons of Concerns (POCs) in the country.

Senator Bagudu made the remark when he visited the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, on Friday.

According to the governor, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has always been concerned about the plight of displaced persons in the country and it is as a result of that growing concern that the president appointed a competent and experienced person like Senator Mohammed to head the commission.

“It is an established fact that we have lots of displaced persons in the country as a result of violence, diseases and natural disasters like floods, which has disrupted our economy and our farming seasons for years”, he said.

“In Kebbi for instance, we host a lot of stateless and displaced persons, who have settled in the state, especially our fishing communities and but the good news is, Kebbi state is also partnering with the Refugee Commission to provide homes and lasting solutions to the plight of POCs in the state”, Bagudu added.

“In essence, I am here today to appreciate and commend the Commission for their good work and strenghten our agreement in providing a better living condition for displaced persons in Kebbi state”, he concluded.

On his part, the Honourable Federal Commissioner, Senator Mohammed thanked the governor for the visit to the commission and stressed that the governor’s visit is a testimony of his concern towards alleviating the sufferings of POCs in Kebbi state.

Senator Mohammed added that the commission’s focus is shifting away from providing food, clothes and handouts to displaced persons to providing durable and sustainable solution to their problems.

“We intend to build resettlement cities and rehabilitaion and reintegration project in the states with a view to returning the POCs to their lives of dignity and make them self-reliant through empowerment programmes in collaboration with Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other partners”, the federal commissioner concluded.

