Kebbi Gov. tasks leaders on good governance

From Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Senator Atiku Abubakar Bagudu has charged all the religion leaders to use their positions and advice governments on good governance.

He gave this charge on Sunday at the lunching of N62,755,000.00 million organized by the Hisbah held at presidential lodge Birnin Kebbi adding that is the responsibility of the religions leaders to preach for good governance and ensured quality leadership in the country.

He explained further that religion leaders has right to question any governments on how he expanded their expenditures “you are supposed to asked government on the positions of revenues and expenditures, people are ignorant on what we are receiving and how we are spending it” he added.

He then thanks the organizer of the programme for bringing unity among the ullamas and government, assured them that government will look into all their requests.

Also speaking while delivery his key note address, the guest speaker who is also an Islamic scholar, Sheik Abubakar Abdulahi Giro Arugungu said that there is need for the government to appoint SA on Religious Affairs adding that it will bring a synergy between the government and religion leaders in the State.