Kebbi farmers partner Dantata Group

From Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State chapter of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in collaboration with Dantata company has registered 7,000 groundnut farmers in Kebbi.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Government House Birnin Kebbi shortly after paying courtesy visit to the Governor, the State Chairman of the Association Alhaji Usman Dan Gwandu Suru said that registration is in line with the agricultural policy by assisting the farmers in farm products.

He explained further that the collaboration with Danata company will bring sanity to the Association by empowering them in terms of motivation and other insensitive.

“The 7000 registered groundnut farmers is another ways of achievements because they will be given loan and buying goods from them, we also have another company who wants to collaborate with us on tomatoes farm, now we have also register the Tomatoes association which they are under our umbrellas (AFAN) “he added.

Responding while commending the association, the Kebbi State Governor Senator Atiku Abubakar Bagudu thanks the association for promoting the agriculture sectors in the State and Nigeria at large.

“Am assuring you that my government his ready to support all the farmers who are willing to participate in farming,” he added.