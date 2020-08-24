KCCN to hold virtual training for Nigerians on Korean knot handicraft

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The Korean Cultural Center in Nigeria (KCCN) has disclosed that it will hold a virtual training session for Nigerians on how to make knots, as a hands-on for the unemployed.

A statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the Director of Korean Cultural Center in Nigeria, Lee Jin Su, said “The online course will provide interested participants the opportunity to learn knot-making skills as taught by a Korean professional.

“The Korean Cultural Centre can provide Korean knots for interested persons in order to promote a hands-on experience”.

It also pointed out that the online tutorial will last for six weeks, with a video upload for each week, adding “The videos will provide an in-depth teaching of Korean knot-making on some 3 basic Korean knots namely: Beondegi knot (Pupa knot), Dongsimgyul knot (Lover’s knot), Dangcho knot (Creeper knot).

“In the course of 6 weeks, participants will be able to learn how to use Korean knots to make necklaces, bracelets, create name tags, amongst others.”

While providing background of the Korean Knot handicraft, Lee Jin Su said the Korean knot is a traditional Korean handicraft which is made using one or more threads, adding that the Korean knots have unique braiding technique and are tied without the use of tools.

“In the past, knots were used to carry tools for hunting, communication and records or as a symbol of social status. But later, it became a form of art employed in ornamental creations.

“There are more than 30 basic types of Korean knots as well as many variations of the basic types. The Korean knots can be used to make various items that include identity tags, key-rings/holders, necklaces, bracelets and other items.

“They can also serve as decorative elements on items like clothes, pouches, belts and others”, Lee Jin Su said in the statement.

The event which will hold from August 24 to October 4, will be uploaded online through KCCN website: ngr.korean-

