KCCN screens first artificial intelligence dance performance in Abuja

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria (KCCN) has disclosed that it will organise a video screening of first Korea’s artificial intelligence dance performance.

According to a statement issued by the Director of KCCN, Lee Jin Su, the artificial intelligence dance performance would be streamed online (https: www.youtube.com/c/KCCNigeria) on July 29 by 3pm and on August 1, by 1pm.

The Centre explained that viewers can actively participate by dropping comments on the thread. It could be recalled that the National Contemporary Dance Company of Korea premiered its new work titled “Beyond Black” in June this year.

The show is an Artificial intelligence (AI) dance performance by “Madi”.

KCCN explained that in Nigeria, “Beyond Black” will be available on the YouTube channel of Korean Cultural Centre on July 29th and August 1st.

“Beyond Black” was originally scheduled for the “Spring Festival” at the Seoul Arts Center from April 17-19, but it was postponed in the aftermath of COVID 19.

“Since then, the show, which was filmed without audience between June 10 and 13, has been edited in such a way to optimize video screening.

“‘Beyond Black’ is a new work in 2020 by choreographer Shin Chang-ho, who has been steadily exploring the relationship between humans and technology. In this work, he experimented with the new possibilities of choreography using artificial intelligence and achieved visible results.

Like this: Like Loading...